BLACKPINK fans send a protest truck outside YG Entertainment building once again, demanding more promotions

On May 14, fans belonging to BLACKPINK's 'DC Gallery' community sent over an LED protest truck outside YG Entertainment's building in Seoul's Mapo-gu once again, after their first protest truck demands made back in December of last year.

BLACKPINK's 'DC Gallery' fans stated, "Last year when we sent our first protest truck in December, all we received was a vague response that changed nothing from YG Entertainment. We were told that the agency was 'spilling beads of sweat' preparing for BLACKPINK's comeback in the first half of 2020; however, the first half of 2020 is on the verge of ending, and you have yet to even confirm the exact comeback date."

Furthermore, the fan community once again highlighted specific demands toward YG Entertainment which included at least two comeback within a year, the release of BLACKPINK's first full album, the release of the BLACKPINK members' promised solo albums, consistent YouTube and SNS content, etc.



Fans of BLACKPINK both in Korea and across the globe also participated in the organized protest via Twitter, trending hashtags including #No_More_Lies_YG and #Try_AtLeast_HalfAsMuch_As_Others_YG.

