Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

BLACKPINK fans send a protest truck outside YG Entertainment building once again, demanding more promotions

On May 14, fans belonging to BLACKPINK's 'DC Gallery' community sent over an LED protest truck outside YG Entertainment's building in Seoul's Mapo-gu once again, after their first protest truck demands made back in December of last year. 

BLACKPINK's 'DC Gallery' fans stated, "Last year when we sent our first protest truck in December, all we received was a vague response that changed nothing from YG Entertainment. We were told that the agency was 'spilling beads of sweat' preparing for BLACKPINK's comeback in the first half of 2020; however, the first half of 2020 is on the verge of ending, and you have yet to even confirm the exact comeback date."

Furthermore, the fan community once again highlighted specific demands toward YG Entertainment which included at least two comeback within a year, the release of BLACKPINK's first full album, the release of the BLACKPINK members' promised solo albums, consistent YouTube and SNS content, etc. 

Fans of BLACKPINK both in Korea and across the globe also participated in the organized protest via Twitter, trending hashtags including #No_More_Lies_YG and #Try_AtLeast_HalfAsMuch_As_Others_YG.

adamj100 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Its crazy that people have money to waste on stuff like this. Surely there are better things they could do. I understand the frustration, Blackpink have been treated very poorly but in a time where the world is suffering, things like this seem a little ridiculous

Dino_Saur361 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

i'm sorry, but this is ridiculous. there is so much tragedy going on in the world, but these people are focusing on spending their money on a protest truck?! i understand writing petitions or trending hashtags because that is reasonable, but a whole protest truck? unbelievable... they are wasting money that could be used to fund the medical effort across the world

