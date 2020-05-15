5

0

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 43 minutes ago

Actress Lee Yeon Hee to tie the knot!

AKP STAFF

On May 15, Lee Yeon Hee's label SM Entertainment revealed that the actress will be getting married to her non-celebrity fiancé!

In an official press statement, SME relayed, "Lee Yeon Hee will be getting married to a precious and fateful person in her life. Her fiancé is a non-celebrity, and the wedding ceremony will take place this June 2, on a small-scale with only close family present. To respect Lee Yeon Hee's fiancé as well as his family who are non-celebrities, we will not be revealing specific details such as the wedding location, time, etc; we ask for your understanding. Lee Yeon Hee plans on continuing her acting career and show a good image to the public without change from here on. Please send your congratulations toward Lee Yeon Hee, on the brink of a new chapter in her life." 

In addition, Lee Yeon Hee also took to her official fan cafe to dedicate a handwritten letter to her fans, personally delivering the good news and thanking her fans for their support. 

Congratulations to the couple!

  1. Lee Yeon Hee
3 12,324 Share 100% Upvoted

1

booitsjwu920 pts 32 minutes ago 0
32 minutes ago

Wow, congratulations to the happy couple! I'm always happy to hear when celebrities manage to keep their private life private and can announce things on their own terms.

Share

1

dizzcity2,005 pts 34 minutes ago 0
34 minutes ago

Congratulations to her! She's the first of the "3 goddesses / beauties of SM" to get married.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Momoland
Momoland to make a comeback next month
3 hours ago   5   4,856
Lee Yeon Hee
Actress Lee Yeon Hee to tie the knot!
42 minutes ago   3   12,138
Momoland
Momoland to make a comeback next month
3 hours ago   5   4,856
Jungyeon
TWICE's Jungyeon shows off her self-dyed hair
11 hours ago   22   13,963
Momoland
Momoland to make a comeback next month
3 hours ago   5   4,856

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND