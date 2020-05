Wonder Girls's Yubin wants some quiet, idle "Me Time" in her first solo comeback MV teaser!

Returning this May 21 at 6 PM KST with her new solo digital single album 'Me Time' and her title track of the same name, Yubin will be shedding her girl-crush image this time in favor of a more lighthearted, 'party girl' concept.





Look forward to a new, carefree side to Yubin in her full comeback MV, coming next week!