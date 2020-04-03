The Boyz's Jooyeon tests 'negative' for COVID19

On April 4, The Boyz's label Cre.Ker Entertainment notified fans as follows via the group's official SNS platforms.
"Back on April 3, The Boyz's Jooyeon visited a special testing center dedicated to COVID19 prevention and completed his examination; on April 4, his results came back 'negative'. We ask that all The B's please practice COVID19 prevention measures such as hand washing, wearing masks, etc."
Previously, it was reported that a staff member of girl group EVERGLOW tested positive for COVID19. As a result, all 6 members of EVERGLOW underwent testing, and The Boyz's Jooyeon and Kim Min Kyu were advised to receive testing as they work with EVERGLOW member Sihyun on 'The Show'.
