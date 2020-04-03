Ahn Bo Hyun reveals why Park Seo Joon can't guest on 'I Live Alone'

0

On the April 3 broadcast of MBC's 'I Live Alone', actor Ahn Bo Hyun of 'Itaewon Class' got a call from his co-star Park Seo Joon, while away on a bromantic camping trip with his good friend EXO's Sehun

While sitting by the open fire, grilling meat, clams, and drinking soju with Sehun, Ahn Bo Hyun noticed his phone buzzing with a call. Back at the 'I Live Alone' studio, comedians Park Na Rae and Jang Do Yeon couldn't hide their shocked expressions at a phone call from Park Saeroi himself. 

When Ahn Bo Hyun answered the call, Park Seo Joon said, "Bo Hyun, where are you?" Ahn Bo Hyun responded, "I'm in Daebu-do, near Gyeonggi-do Siheung," to which Park Seo Joon commented with disappointment, "Oh really? You're really far away aren't you? It'd be nice if we met up just to see you face for a little bit." 

After the call, Park Na Rae asked Ahn Bo Hyun from the studio, "Does Park Seo Joon... live alone?" Ahn Bo Hyun promptly shut down her hopes as he responded, "Oh actually! He lives with his parents." 

Unfortunately, 'I Live Alone' fans won't be able to see Park Seo Joon as a guest on the show any time soon!

