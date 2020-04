Fans are excited to see that NU'EST's Ren with long hair again.

The popular idol is looking gorgeous in a new teaser photo for his group's upcoming mini-album 'The Nocturne'. Ren's hair is long and braided, giving him an androgynous look that elevates his visuals to another level. NU'EST has been dropping aesthetic teasers to build anticipation for their comeback and it's definitely working.

Stay tuned for news regarding NU'EST's comeback on May 11th.