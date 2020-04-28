6

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF

IU delights fans by singing popular spring songs including "Cherry Blossom Ending" on 'IU's Homebody Signal'

IU delighted fans with her charming performance of popular spring songs on 'IU's Homebody Signal'

On April 28th, IU greeted fans through EDAM Entertainment's official Youtube channel for a special look at her new online radio show. 

She expressed her regret at how fast April has sped by and sang live for her fans who wanted to hear her beautiful live voice. The talented star sang a number of songs including Busker Busker's "Cherry Blossom Ending", 10cm's "What The Spring", and more, simultaneously soothing fans with her soft voice and making them laugh with her cute actions.

Check out the adorable clip below!

