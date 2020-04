MAMAMOO's Solar has snagged her first win for her solo debut track "SPIT IT OUT".

On April 28th, the talented idol was named the winner of SBS MTV's 'The Show'. Regardless of the criticism surrounding her debut concept, Solar managed to snag her first solo win on a music show and confidently rocked here encore stage.



Congratulations to Solar on this major milestone! Also, check out her performance below.