Netizens are loving TWICE's new comeback hairstyles

Netizens are loving TWICE's new comeback hairstyles.

The members were spotted with new hair colors and styles in a press conference and fans are overflooding comment sections with compliments and excitement regarding the group's impending comeback. All the members definitely look confident and gorgeous, leading to comments such as:

 

"Dahyun is totally my style... a clean look."

"Jihyo is out of this world."

"Chaeyoung's look is so charming."

"Jihyo's hair color is so pretty..."

"Everyone is just insanely gorgeous."

"Tzuyu's hairstyle suits her so well."

"Nayeon look so good with short hair."

"Momo looks amazing in blonde hair."

"Even if I don't like their hair colors, their beautiful faces make up for it." 

Check out all the pictures of the members below. Which look do you love the most? 

daydreamer86 pts 25 minutes ago 0
25 minutes ago

I love how all of em are spotting different hairstyles, and it looks so good on them as well ^^

twiceyoda50 pts 42 minutes ago 0
42 minutes ago

TWICE visual Queens! Can't wait for their comeback in June 1 😍

