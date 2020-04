Kim Chung Ha has revealed the making of her music video for "Stay Tonight"!





The making-of video above reveals unseen clips of Kim Chung Ha on the MV set. "Stay Tonight" is the singer's pre-release single before her official comeback, and it's a unique, dance track that incorporates harps and piano.



Watch Kim Chung Ha's making-of video above and the "Stay Tonight" MV here if you missed it!