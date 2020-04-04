3

1

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 57 minutes ago

Mina x Ryu Phillip couple of 'Modern Family' regretfully decide to give up on pregnancy

AKP STAFF

On the April 3 broadcast of MBN's family reality series 'Modern Family', the Mina (49) x Ryu Phillip (32) couple ultimately decided to give up on Mina's pregnancy. 

During this episode, Mina's mother asked her about her recent visit to the hospital, as Mina and Ryu Phillip were making regular visits to attempt in-vitro fertilization (IVF). Mina responded, "Compared to a year and a half ago, the number of eggs have decreased. My condition is poor, so they could not even try the procedure. The eggs are so weak that the fertilization process has become impossible. I just kept getting injections for over a week, full of some small sense of hope, but when I heard that they just can't fertilize, it made me give up." 

Later, Mina tearfully opened up by stating, "My mom even talked about adoption, but I think it'll be difficult to adopt when my husband isn't in the best place with his career either. My mother-in-law also agreed that we didn't have to go out of our way. My husband gave up on having a child before I did, it was me holding onto that slim hope. I thought that I would regret it if I didn't even give it a try." 

Viewers watching the broadcast from home also shared their sympathy toward the Mina and Ryu Phillip couple, leaving words of comfort and encouragement. 

  1. misc.
3 2,800 Share 75% Upvoted

2

BIGBANG_VIP_4eva5,162 pts 52 minutes ago 0
52 minutes ago

This is heartbreaking, my cousin had to go through a similar situation about 5 years ago. It was devastating. She was 36 at the time her and her partner had been married since they were 22 - he was an army boy so was always travelling, by the time they were ready to have kids, she found out she couldn’t - 2 years of IVF and nothing 😢 I can’t even imagine what that much feel like to actually have to go through personally

Share

1

1234xyz2,986 pts 48 minutes ago 0
48 minutes ago

The feeling when you know that you are not being able to have kids is horrible

I'm gonna appreciate how she still had hope and beared with the painful process of the IVF

I only wish it was successful. I'm truly sorry to hear that she can't have kids~

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

A Pink, Cignature, CRAVITY, (G)I-DLE, ONEWE, TOO, Changmin, WINNER
April comebacks and debuts to look forward to
7 hours ago   11   14,072
BTS, V
BTS V's VANTE is Becoming a Fashion Trend
10 hours ago   22   13,400
JYP having 2 Yuna’s
7 hours ago   55   9,312
BTS
BTS to be featured on JTBC for 5 weeks
17 hours ago   16   14,163

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND