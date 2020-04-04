Mina x Ryu Phillip couple of 'Modern Family' regretfully decide to give up on pregnancy

On the April 3 broadcast of MBN's family reality series 'Modern Family', the Mina (49) x Ryu Phillip (32) couple ultimately decided to give up on Mina's pregnancy.



During this episode, Mina's mother asked her about her recent visit to the hospital, as Mina and Ryu Phillip were making regular visits to attempt in-vitro fertilization (IVF). Mina responded, "Compared to a year and a half ago, the number of eggs have decreased. My condition is poor, so they could not even try the procedure. The eggs are so weak that the fertilization process has become impossible. I just kept getting injections for over a week, full of some small sense of hope, but when I heard that they just can't fertilize, it made me give up."



Later, Mina tearfully opened up by stating, "My mom even talked about adoption, but I think it'll be difficult to adopt when my husband isn't in the best place with his career either. My mother-in-law also agreed that we didn't have to go out of our way. My husband gave up on having a child before I did, it was me holding onto that slim hope. I thought that I would regret it if I didn't even give it a try."



Viewers watching the broadcast from home also shared their sympathy toward the Mina and Ryu Phillip couple, leaving words of comfort and encouragement.

