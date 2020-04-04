2

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 28 minutes ago

Ahn Bo Hyun reportedly cast in his next production after 'Itaewon Class', MBC's 'Kairos'

Actor Ahn Bo Hyun of 'Itaewon Class' has reportedly decided on his next production!

According to reports on April 4, Ahn Bo Hyun has recently confirmed his appearance in an upcoming MBC drama titled 'Kairos'. Filming for 'Kairos' is slated to begin next month after the production crew wraps up most of the major casting. The drama is reportedly a romantic mystery/fantasy, revolving around a young father whose daughter gets kidnapped and a woman who lives stuck in the past, as they team up to rescue their loved ones. 

Actor Shin Sung Rok has been cast as the male lead Kim Seo Jin, while details on Ahn Bo Hyun's role are still unknown. 

