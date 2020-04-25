Manager of a popular girl group accused of assaulting a fan

A manager of a popular girl group is accused of assaulting a fan.
On April 24, a fansite of a popular girl group tweeted the group's manager had assaulted him. He also attached a screenshot showing he reported the incident.
In his tweet, he wrote, "Hey manager (name retracted), why did you slap my head when I did nothing wrong? Why did you run away after I called the police? I was simply holding my phone but then you mistook it as me taking pictures of you. You didn't apologize so I called cops, and then you fled right away. Are you out of your mind? Why do you fight with fans all the time? Paranoid much?"
