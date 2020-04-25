8

3

News
Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Manager of a popular girl group accused of assaulting a fan

AKP STAFF

A manager of a popular girl group is accused of assaulting a fan. 

On April 24, a fansite of a popular girl group tweeted the group's manager had assaulted him. He also attached a screenshot showing he reported the incident. 

In his tweet, he wrote, "Hey manager (name retracted), why did you slap my head when I did nothing wrong? Why did you run away after I called the police? I was simply holding my phone but then you mistook it as me taking pictures of you. You didn't apologize so I called cops, and then you fled right away. Are you out of your mind? Why do you fight with fans all the time? Paranoid much?"

What do you think? 

  1. misc.
7 3,622 Share 73% Upvoted

2

kxk3,524 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

well it’s gidle for anyone who’s wondering this was posted by yuqi’s fansite that I’ve been following for a while

Share

0

loldoyouknowbts537 pts 30 minutes ago 1
30 minutes ago

Managers sometimes abuse their powers. When they try to protect, they end up hurting sometimes

Share

1 more reply

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Big Bang, G-Dragon
G-Dragon debuts his new tattoo
4 hours ago   12   24,764
Nizi Project fan votes revealed
11 minutes ago   0   137
Big Bang, G-Dragon
G-Dragon debuts his new tattoo
4 hours ago   12   24,764
ASTRO, Cha Eun Woo, EXO, Suho, Sehun, NCT, Jaehyun, Lucas, Jaemin, Jungwoo, Changmin
[Pann] Handsome Male Idols
6 days ago   15   10,937

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND