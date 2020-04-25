EXO's Suho says he misses Lay as Lay enters his live stream

EXO's Suho saying he misses Lay melted fans' hearts.



On April 25, EXO's Suho live-streamed on his Instagram. During his live stream, Suho had a surprise visit from Lay. He said, "Yixing, how are you doing? Lay, I miss you. Our Yixingi, working hard as a solo, but he texts me saying he is lonely from time to time. Well, we're one, everyone. Seems like Lay doesn't have much to say haha. But for real though, EXO is a team."

Lay typed replies in the chat, "lol. Me too.", "lol Our leader got more handsome."

Check out the snippet below. What do you think?