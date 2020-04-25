19

5

News
Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 46 minutes ago

EXO's Suho says he misses Lay as Lay enters his live stream

AKP STAFF

EXO's Suho saying he misses Lay melted fans' hearts. 

On April 25, EXO's Suho live-streamed on his Instagram. During his live stream, Suho had a surprise visit from Lay. He said, "Yixing, how are you doing? Lay, I miss you. Our Yixingi, working hard as a solo, but he texts me saying he is lonely from time to time. Well, we're one, everyone. Seems like Lay doesn't have much to say haha. But for real though, EXO is a team."

Lay typed replies in the chat, "lol. Me too.", "lol Our leader got more handsome."

Check out the snippet below. What do you think?

  1. EXO
  2. Suho
  3. Lay
4 6,860 Share 79% Upvoted

1

Procrastinating907 pts 8 minutes ago 0
8 minutes ago

This was nice to see.

(Please don't feed the trolls)

Share

0

81024,332 pts 5 minutes ago 0
5 minutes ago

Lay should have never accepted the role as ambassador for China's Communist Youth League

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Big Bang, G-Dragon
G-Dragon debuts his new tattoo
2 hours ago   9   18,052
Soyu
Soyu shares secrets to her toned physique
3 hours ago   1   9,772
Big Bang, G-Dragon
G-Dragon debuts his new tattoo
2 hours ago   9   18,052

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND