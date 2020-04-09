Lee Byung Hun visits wife Lee Min Jung's drama filming set with their son + treats staff to snacks

According to insider reports on April 9, actor Lee Byung Hun paid a visit to the filming set of KBS2's ongoing weekend drama series 'Once Again' to cheer on his wife Lee Min Jung!

On this day, Lee Byung Hun brought along their son and greeted the staff members of KBS2's 'Once Again' with snacks and beverages, livening up the atmosphere. Lee Byung Hun is well-known for visiting all of actress Lee Min Jung's filming sets, such as when she was filming SBS's 'Fate & Furies' and 'Come Back Mister'.



Meanwhile, Lee Min Jung's ongoing KBS2 weekend series 'Once Again' is currently garnering massive attention, recently recording its highest viewership rating at 28.1%.

