Kim Sang Hyuk's label responds to domestic violence rumors after news of divorce from Song Da Ye

Kim Sang Hyuk's label has responded to domestic violence rumors following the news of his divorce from Song Da Ye.



With the news that the Click B member and former ulzzang star are divorcing after a year of marriage, many have been speculating about the reasons behind their split. According to rumors, Song Da Ye is alleged to have gone to the emergency room for injuries, and both she and ex-husband Kim Sang Hyuk were allegedly spotted at a police station together. Song Da Ye's eye injury one day before their wedding is also receiving attention once again.



Kim Sang Hyuk's agency Koen Stars responded to the reports, stating, "This is the first we've heard of it. It's already been explained that Song Da Ye fell down and got a bruise before their wedding. We haven't been contacted about the speculation that they divorced because of an assault on Kim Sang Hyuk's part nor have we seen anything about witnesses. We'll let you know after we confirm the truth."



As previously reported, Kim Sang Hyuk married former ulzzang star and shopping mall CEO Song Da Ye in February of 2019, and they announced their divorce today on April 7.