Composer behind Yoo San Seul's 'Hapjeong Station Exit 5' fined for assault

The composer behind Yoo San Seul's "Hapjeong Station Exit 5" has been penalized for assault.



Yoo San Seul, known as Yoo Jae Seuk's trot name, released the track in November of 2019, and it went on to become a hit. It's now been belatedly reported that composer 'A' was indicted on the charges of physical assault by the Seoul Southern District Court and fined 500,000 Won ($412.61 USD).



It's reported 'A' assaulted a junior composer Lee at the Korea Music Copyright Association at the end of October last year. 'A' reportedly had a disagreement with Lee, who is also the director of the Music Copyright Association, over who to recommend as the new chairman. Lee stated, "I refused to support the chairman recommended by A, and he attacked me angrily. There were also 3 witnesses to the assault."



Lee filed a complaint with the Gangseo Police Station in Seoul on assault charges, and prosecutors indicted 'A' in late November of last year.