Click B's Kim Sang Hyuk and Song Da Ye divorce after 1 year

Click B's Kim Sang Hyuk and Song Da Ye have divorced after 1 year of marriage.



The first generation idol and ulzzang star tied the knot last year, and on April 7, reports revealed the couple have filed for divorce after a year. It's alleged the two were unable to overcome personality differences. An acquaintance of the couple stated, "Kim Sang Hyuk and Song Da Ye finally decided to go their separate ways after having many conversations and carefully thinking about it."



The acquaintance added, "Both of them are worried about speculative articles in the media. Since it's something they can't hide, they're making a public statement." It's reported they're quietly going through divorce proceedings, so as not to cause any trouble for their acquaintances and family.



Kim Sang Hyuk married former ulzzang star and shopping mall CEO Song Da Ye in February of 2019.