BTS' SUGA reveals unfinished version of his solo song 'Trivia: Seesaw'

BTS' SUGA revealed an unfinished version of his solo song "Trivia: Seesaw".



"Trivia: Seesaw" is SUGA's solo track he co-wrote from BTS' 2018 album 'Love Yourself: Answer'. On April 7, he shared an unfinished version on Twitter along with the message, "I was rummaging around and then haha. This draft came up."



SUGA previously revealed the song was meant to be a track for BTS before he recorded it solo.



Listen to SUGA's unfinished version and the final release below!



뒤적거리다 보닠ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ 초안이 똭 pic.twitter.com/bJGnQJn3TW — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) April 7, 2020