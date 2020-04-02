Jaejoong's reality series 'Travel Buddies' likely canceled after his coronavirus April Fool's prank

Jaejoong's reality show 'Travel Buddies' is likely canceled after his coronavirus April Fool's prank.



'Travel Buddies' made its premiere on YouTube, and it was scheduled to air on TV starting on April 4. However, according to an insider on April 2, the reality series will likely be canceled after the controversy surrounding the JYJ member's coronavirus prank.



The final director's cut episode of 'Travel Buddies' will still be released through Lifetime Korea's YouTube channel tonight at 9PM KST.



As previously reported, Jaejoong shocked and angered fans and netizens when he announced he was hospitalized for COVID-19 only to admit it was an April Fool's day prank. Though he made an official apology, he might be facing punishment by the Korean Center for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

