72

15

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 3 hours ago

Jaejoong facing possible punishment by KCDC for coronavirus April Fool's prank

AKP STAFF

Jaejoong is facing possible punishment by the Korean Center for Disease Control and Prevention for his coronavirus April Fool's prank.

As previously reported, the JYJ member shocked and angered fans and netizens when he announced he was hospitalized for COVID-19 only to admit it was an April Fool's day prank. The singer had performed live on a Japanese music show just a day before, which caused further alarm. Though Jaejoong did release a statement expressing his apologies, he might be facing punishment by the Korean Center for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC). 

On April 1, the anti-epidemic headquarters of the KCDC told media outlets, "We're currently looking into the situation regarding Jaejoong's case. It involves the spread of false information, so we're discussing how exactly the punishment will be carried out. The quarantine authorities are able to charge people who make malicious phone calls or incite confusion, but this requires more internal consideration because it was committed by a celebrity on social media."     

Under current laws, "crimes against obstruction of justice by hierarchy" are charged against those who obstruct duties by deceiving or deluding government officials or state agencies. Those found guilty can receive up to 5 years in prison or 10 million Won ($8,122.82 USD) in fines. 

Stay tuned for updates.

  1. JYJ
  2. Jaejoong
87 39,485 Share 83% Upvoted

44

LittleSukie3,160 pts 3 hours ago 11
3 hours ago

How to ruin your image in 3,2,1. What was he thinking? Very poor taste.

Share

11 more replies

28

1234xyz2,737 pts 3 hours ago 11
3 hours ago

Told you. Jokes like this will not be ignored by governments and experts. He was really insensitive to play with something we are all struggling to defeat. As a person who had lost a loved one from this, I want him to apologise because I am not finding his joke anywhere close to funny

Share

11 more replies

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND