GOT7 confirmed to be gearing up for comeback

GOT7 is confirmed to be gearing up for a comeback.



On April 2, JYP Entertainment responded to reports saying the group would be making a comeback in late April or early May. The label confirmed, "GOT7 are preparing for their comeback. We'll let you know when more details are scheduled."



GOT7's upcoming return will be their first comeback of 2020 following "You Calling My Name" in November of last year.



In other news, member Jinyoung is starring in the upcoming tvN drama 'When My Love Blooms', Jackson released his Chinese track "100 Ways" last month, and BamBam has been featuring in advertisements in Thailand.



Stay tuned for updates on GOT7's comeback.