13

3

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 57 minutes ago

GOT7 confirmed to be gearing up for comeback

AKP STAFF

GOT7 is confirmed to be gearing up for a comeback.

On April 2, JYP Entertainment responded to reports saying the group would be making a comeback in late April or early May. The label confirmed, "GOT7 are preparing for their comeback. We'll let you know when more details are scheduled."

GOT7's upcoming return will be their first comeback of 2020 following "You Calling My Name" in November of last year.

In other news, member Jinyoung is starring in the upcoming tvN drama 'When My Love Blooms', Jackson released his Chinese track "100 Ways" last month, and BamBam has been featuring in advertisements in Thailand.

Stay tuned for updates on GOT7's comeback.

  1. GOT7
3 3,529 Share 81% Upvoted

0

LittleSukie3,209 pts 5 minutes ago 0
5 minutes ago

I am glad of course but, is this smart given the situation. They are not properly promoted anyway. Even May or June is too soon.

Share

0

bartkun5,812 pts 37 minutes ago 0
37 minutes ago

Wow that means TWICE will be back in june/july

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

GOT7
GOT7 confirmed to be gearing up for comeback
56 minutes ago   3   3,492
Hwa Sa, ONEWE
ONEWE drop MV for 'Q' feat. Hwa Sa!
9 minutes ago   0   189
GOT7
GOT7 confirmed to be gearing up for comeback
56 minutes ago   3   3,492
Suho
Suho asks kids, “Do you know Exo?”
10 hours ago   4   4,646

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND