IMFACT explore pensive thoughts about love in 'Lie' MV

IMFACT have returned with the full MV for their pre-release comeback title track, "Lie"!

Ahead of the release of their 1st mini album later this month, IMFACT have unveiled the full MV for their title song "Lie" in advance. Composed by member Ungjae with Yoo Jong Hoon, HOKID, etc, IMFACT's "Lie" asks the pensive question, "If all promises made between lovers are lies, than isn't the farewell that you spoke of also a lie?"



Check out the full MV for IMFACT's mixed house genre "Lie" above, and stay tuned for the group's comeback mini album release on April 28!

