BTS' early albums have entered Billboard charts.

According to Billboard, debut album '2 Cool 4 Skool' entered #12 on Billboard World Albums Chart. The album was released in June 2013, but it scored 68,000 points. Title song "No More Dream" also ranked #2 on the World Digital Song Sales chart, and was played over 45,000 times in USA alone over the past week. The result was thanks to ARMYs' April Fools event.

Why don't you take a trip down memory road below?