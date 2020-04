Ha Sung Woong will be lending his melodic voice for SBS's ongoing Fri-Sat drama series, 'The King: Eternal Monarch'!





Ha Sung Woon's OST Part.5 of 'The King: Eternal Monarch's OST series will be titled "I Fall In Love", a gentle medium-tempo genre. The lyrics sweetly depict the feelings of a man falling in love.

Look out for Ha Sung Woon's OST Part.5 "I Fall In Love" for 'The King: Eternal Monarch', set for release on May 2 at 6 PM KST!