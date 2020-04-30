8

NCT Dream top iTunes album charts in 49 countries with 'Reload'

NCT Dream have topped iTunes album charts in a total of 49 different countries, with the release of their new mini album 'Reload' on April 29!

According to SM Entertainment on April 30, NCT Dream's 'Reload' has topped iTunes album charts in countries including the United States, Canada, Mexico, Vietnam, Malaysia, The Philippines, Singapore, Australia, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Sweden, New Zealand, Norway, Plans, and more shortly after release. 

Furthermore, 'Reload' also took up the #1 spot on Chinese music chart 'QQ Music' in digital album sales, demonstrating global fans' love for NCT Dream! Meanwhile, NCT Dream will be unveiling various 'NCT Dream - The Stage' performances via YouTube and Never TV on April 30.

Great job Dreamies! If you look on soompi there’s a video of their reaction for being 3rd on melon. It’s really precious. They were so happy.

