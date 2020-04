According to media outlet reports on April 30, EXO's Suho has completed filming for a guest appearance on 'Netflix's 'Busted' season 3!

Reports say that Suho took part in two separate filmings for 'Busted' season 3 alongside his fellow EXO member Sehun, an original fixed cast member of the 'Busted' series. Meanwhile, 'Busted' season 3 is expected to return to Netflix some time in the latter half of 2020.

Are you a fan of 'Netflix' original K-variety series 'Busted'?