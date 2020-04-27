10

ITZY rock comfy sweats in 'Andar's new 2020 spring/summer collection fashion film

The ITZY girls are rocking simple and trendy 'Light Seat Collection' styles this spring and summer!

Partnering up with their 2020 endorsement models ITZY, athletic and sportswear brand 'Andar' will be launching their new 'Light Sweat Collection' beginning on April 28. In the new collection's fashion film above, the ITZY members pull off both comfortable and chic in 'Andar Light Sweat Collection' pieces like crewnecks, tank tops, straight pants, and more!

Watch the full fashion film above!

