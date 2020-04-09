Highlight's Doojoon officially discharged from mandatory service today + to hold comeback 'V Live'

Highlight's leader Doojoon is officially discharged from his mandatory military service duties as of today, April 10!



After enlisting as an active duty soldier back in August of 2018 and carrying out his duties diligently for approximately a year and 7 months, Doojoon was granted his final vacation from his service back on March 14. Per the Military Manpower Administration's special procedure during the COVID19 pandemic, soldiers who are regranted their final vacations prior to their official discharge date are not required to return to their military base to be fully relieved of their duties.

Now, officially relieved of his mandatory duties and ready to return to his career as an idol/actor, Doojoon will be holding a comeback 'V Live' broadcast via Highlight's official channel this April 10 at 7 PM KST. Make sure to tune in and congratulate Doojoon on his official discharge, below!

