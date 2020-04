FANATICS is coming back soon.

The group debuted with 'THE SIX'. When they debuted, they revealed that the member lineup would be constantly changing. They're coming back with new mini-album 'PLUS TWO', with Yoonhye and Chaerin taking a break and new members Nayeon and Bia joining them for this comeback. Nayeon is fluent in Chinese and English, and Bia is a dancer who has awards from national competitions.

Check out the comeback scheduler below.