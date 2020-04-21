FNC Entertainment to launch new digital contents platform 'Nana Land', focussed on short variety shows

On April 21, FNC Entertainment revealed that that they've established a partnership with global advertisement and market company Wise Bird Company in order to launch a new digital contents platform - 'Contents Lab Nana Land'.

FNC Entertainment, home to variety program production brand FNC Production in charge of series such as '1 Night, 2 Days' season 4, 'Let's Play Soccer', and more, will be utilizing their production capabilities to launch miniature variety and talk programs focussed on digital 'snack culture'.

First, 'Contents Lab Nana Land' will be launching two short-form series via YouTube - 'K-Bob Star' starring Lee Young Ja and Kim Sook, and 'Unboxing Life' with Noh Hong Chul. Lee Young Ja and Kim Sook's 'K-Bob Star' will premiere later today on April 21 at 6 PM KST via the show's official YouTube channel.

In the meantime, check out a preview for 'K-Bob Star' with first guests CRAVITY, below.