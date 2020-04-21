4

2

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 47 minutes ago

FNC Entertainment to launch new digital contents platform 'Nana Land', focussed on short variety shows

AKP STAFF

On April 21, FNC Entertainment revealed that that they've established a partnership with global advertisement and market company Wise Bird Company in order to launch a new digital contents platform - 'Contents Lab Nana Land'.

FNC Entertainment, home to variety program production brand FNC Production in charge of series such as '1 Night, 2 Days' season 4, 'Let's Play Soccer', and more, will be utilizing their production capabilities to launch miniature variety and talk programs focussed on digital 'snack culture'.

First, 'Contents Lab Nana Land' will be launching two short-form series via YouTube - 'K-Bob Star' starring Lee Young Ja and Kim Sook, and 'Unboxing Life' with Noh Hong Chul. Lee Young Ja and Kim Sook's 'K-Bob Star' will premiere later today on April 21 at 6 PM KST via the show's official YouTube channel.

In the meantime, check out a preview for 'K-Bob Star' with first guests CRAVITY, below.

  1. Kim Sook
  2. Lee Young Ja
2 678 Share 67% Upvoted

0

NineMusesMinha15 pts 39 minutes ago 0
39 minutes ago

invite aoa

Share

-1

westilham95-286 pts 34 minutes ago 0
34 minutes ago

YJS didnt host any of their produce shows?? maybe hes just too expensive or powerful...

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND