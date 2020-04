Former X1 member Lee Eun Sang will be greeting fans with the release of his 1st solo photobook, 'As Promised'!

According to his label Brand New Music, pre-orders for Lee Eun Sang's photobook 'As Promised' will run soon from May 1-17. In the first preview image for his upcoming photobook, Lee Eun Sang sports a sharp, elegant jawline as well as an upgraded, more mature mood.

Will you be pre-ordering Lee Eun Sang's 'As Promised' photobook?