Lee Young Ja causes laughter by calling out NU'EST's label for rejecting a guest appearance on 'K-Bob Star'

On April 21, comedians Lee Young Ja and Kim Sook greeted viewers during an online press conference for their new web variety series, 'K-Bob Star'.

The upcoming web series, set to premiere on YouTube later today (April 21 at 6 PM KST), is a mini-variety where Lee Young Ja and Kim Sook invite various idol group guests for a big, delicious meal. During the press conference, when asked which idols they would like to see on the show, the two 'K-Bob Star' hosts named NU'EST.

Kim Sook said, "We've worked with NU'EST's JR on a program before," and Lee Young Ja added, "We've also tasted food that JR's mother personally cooked and sent us. JR is also a good cook."

Here, Lee Young Ja further confessed, "We want them to come out on our show, but their agency said that NU'EST's promotion period will only be 2 weeks and have not given us a clear response. But if the fans want it, the company will listen. If the fans could please tell the company on our behalf, 'It doesn't matter if their promotion period is only 2 weeks. They need to eat, so please let them go on this program'," causing laughter by calling out NU'EST's agency Pledis Entertainment and enlisting fans' help.

Lee Young Ja didn't stop there as she continued, "I was told that NU'EST's company will not let them go out on web shows, only shows aired on TV broadcasts. But really, why can't they just come and eat a meal with us."

Later on, Lee Young Ja and Kim Sook responded to the possibility of groups such as BTS or TVXQ appearing on 'K-Bob Star' by giving a shoutout to fans once again. "We don't have any power. If the fans bring out their strength through the comments, we might be able to have them as guests. Please contact the groups' companies directly with your requests."

Meanwhile, 'K-Bob Star' premieres later on April 21 at 6 PM KST via YouTube, and airs every Tuesdays through Thursdays at 6 PM KST afterward.