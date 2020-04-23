2

Father of top actress in her 20s under investigation for fraud

The father of a top actress in her 20s is reportedly under investigation for fraud.

On April 23, reports revealed the Songpa Police Station in Seoul forwarded the case of 57-year-old 'A' to the Seoul Eastern District Prosecutors' Office earlier this year for the charges of fraud and forgery of private documents. Lee, who was a director of a company run by 'A', claimed to be a victim of fraud, stating 'A' had arbitrarily disposed of the company's shares in December of 2018.

According to Lee's complaint, 'A' reportedly demanded a corporate bank account, corporate seal card, a personal seal stamp, and other personal documents to grow Lee's stock in 2018. Lee was under the impression only 'A' would manage the company, but 'A' sold his shares. It's further alleged Lee's wife had lost major shares in a company due to 'A's influence as well.

'A' is also suspected of forging a 260 million Won ($210,999.70 USD) loan document in August of last year by stealing Lee's official seal without consent. Furthermore, 90 million Won ($73,038.36 USD) in company funds received by 'A' for operation and management had been misappropriated. 

'A's daughter is reported to have appeared in various dramas, movies, and entertainment programs, and she's said to have won numerous acting awards. 

I can already sense people coming for the daughter because apparently family members are doomed once one member does something wrong.

