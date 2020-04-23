A Pink win #1 + Performances from April 23rd 'M! Countdown'!

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!



On this week's episode, MAMAMOO's Solar made her solo debut with "Spit it Out", Hajin debuted with "Daydream", Surple debuted with "Cry", and H&D debuted with "Soul" and "Good Night". A Pink made a comeback with "Dumhdurum", GOT7 came back with "Not by the Moon", April returned with "LALALILALA", Kanto made a comeback with "Favorite", and IMFACT returned with "Lie".



As for the winners, A Pink and (G)I-DLE were the nominees, but it was A Pink who took the win with "Dumhdurum". Congratulations to A Pink!



The lineup for tonight's episode included (G)I-DLE, CRAVITY, cignature, MCND, TOO, BVNDIT, and Bandage.



Watch the performances below!



