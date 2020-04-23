4

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 49 minutes ago

NU'EST's Ren lies waiting in 'The Nocturne' teaser images

AKP STAFF

NU'EST's Ren is featured in the latest teaser images for 'The Nocturne'.

In the teasers, Ren lays waiting for something to come along, following the same theme of waking up as his concept trailer. NU'EST's eighth mini album 'The Nocturne' drops on May 11 KST.

Check out Ren's 'The Nocturne' teasers above and below. Are you excited for NU'EST's comeback?

