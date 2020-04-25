3

BVNDIT's maknae Seungeun is earning mad respect from netizens with her chiseled arm & leg muscles

Netizens are totally awestruck by BVNDIT member Seungeun and her crazy muscles!

From this past dance cover video below, netizens have discovered that the BVNDIT maknae has a lean, totally chiseled body that completely contrasts with her soft visuals.

Her leg muscles: 

Arm and shoulder muscles:

Overall figure line:

And ABS!!!

Netizens showered the idol with comments like, "Heol daebak!! Respect", "Wow... how is that even possible...", "She's literally made of muscle", "She looks awesome... reminds me of those professional ballerinas", "She must be the most muscular female idol out there...", "That's amazing... literally 0 body fat", "Daebak, that six pack", "Those arms are ripped!", and more. 

According to fans, Seungeun earned her toned muscles from competing as a Taekwondo athlete up until middle school! If you haven't check out her 'Dingo' cover dance medley in full, find it below!

kinrenbushou29 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

What's up with k-netizens talking about muscles, when the person, which they're referring to, looks like they have an eating disorder? But let me guess, some are just going to make excuses again and say she eats enough, has a high metabolism and is naturally this thin. You all look like clowns.

1

Mroy700 pts 4 minutes ago 0
4 minutes ago

... Umm looks worrisome

