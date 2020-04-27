Former 'Produce X 101' contestants Won Hyuk & Lee Won Joon to debut in an 8-member boy group later this year

Former 'Produce X 101' contestants Won Hyuk and Lee Won Joon of E Entertainment will be making their debut some time later this year!

On April 28, E Entertainment revealed the first group image for their upcoming 8-member boy group, currently simply known as 'E-Boys'. Ahead of their official debut in the second half of 2020, the 'E-Boys' will be greeting fans first via a pre-debut reality series, 'Unlock E-Boys'. The series will be available via the boy group's official YouTube channel, starting May 1.

Look forward to more information on 'E-Boys's debut!

