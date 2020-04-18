Actress Jung Eun Chae's label responds to reported extramarital affair with Jung Joon Il

Actress Jung Eun Chae's label has responded to her reported extramarital affair with Jung Joon Il.



On April 19, KeyEast Entertainment stated, "Jung Eun Chae's position was revealed against her wishes. We hope the resulting battle for the truth on both sides will no longer continue. This is an extremely private matter that ended 10 years ago. Neither side has any intention of bringing up the issue right now, but because of this sudden report, people are treating it as if it's a current case. We regret this situation has caused additional harm to our artist by having a specific part of an issue that belongs to her private life revealed to the public. We ask that you refrain from further speculation and making statements without evidence."



As previously reported, Jung Joon Il was rumored to have been involved in an extramarital affair with Jung Eun Chae around 2010, but reports said the actress did not know he was a married man at the time. MYmusic Entertainment previously stated it was difficult to confirm as it's the singer's private life, but his agency later clarified Jung Joon Il did not lie about his marriage.



In other news, Jung Eun Chae is starring in the Netflix drama 'The King: Eternal Monarch'.