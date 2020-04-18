VIXX's Ravi and Xydo brought a sheer performance to 'Immortal Song'.



On the April 18th special featuring artists born in the '90s, Ravi and Xydo covered Primary's 2012 track "See Through". The duo expressed before their performance, "Our point is that we're trying to pull off a sexy, gentle performance. Please look forward to our rendition of 'See Through'."



Ravi and Xydo kept the original track's funky, disco appeal, and they managed to take the round from Hynn. However, it was Purple Rain who took the final win.



Check out their "See Through" performance above!



