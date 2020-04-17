Singer Jung Joon Il's label responds to reports of extramarital affair with actress Jung Eun Chae

Singer Jung Joon Il's label responded to rumors concerning his reported extramarital affair with actress Jung Eun Chae.



As previously reported, Jung Joon Il was rumored to have been involved in an extramarital affair with Jung Eun Chae around 2010, but reports said the actress did not know he was a married man at the time. MYmusic Entertainment previously stated it was difficult to confirm as it's the singer's private life, and the agency has now clarified Jung Joon Il did not lie about his marriage.



MYmusic Entertainment told media outlets, "It's difficult to confirm as it's his private life. The news made it seem like Jung Eun Chae didn't know Jung Joon Il was married, but we'd like to correct what's false. Jung Eun Chae knew Jung Joon Il was a married person. He did not deceive her."



In other news, Jung Eun Chae is starring in the Netflix drama 'The King: Eternal Monarch', which premiered today.

