Singer Jung Joon Il and actress Jung Eun Chae face rumors of extramarital affair

Singer Jung Joon Il (37) and actress Jung Eun Chae (34) are facing rumors of an extramarital affair.



According to rumors on April 17, the married singer started a relationship with 'A', who would later become his wife, in the beginning of 2006, and she later found out he was dating someone at the same time from the end of 2009 to mid 2010. 'A' is then reported to have broken up with Jung Joon Il, who promised to change his ways, and in November of 2010, the two registered their marriage. However, it's reported he continued to see the other woman, and 'A' asked for a divorce.



Rumors allege the woman who was dating Jung Joon Il outside of his marriage with 'A' was none other than actress Jung Eun Chae. Reports also say Jung Eun Chae was unaware of Jung Joon Il's marriage, and she only found out he was a married man after the fact.



Jung Joon Il's agency MYmusic Entertainment told media outlets, "That was 10 years ago, and it's difficult to confirm as it's his private life."