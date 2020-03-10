TOMORROW x TOGETHER throw a strange home party in unique 'Dazed' cover pictorial

The 5 boys of TOMORROW x TOGETHER have decided to put on a strange, odd sort of house party, in their latest cover pictorial with 'Dazed' magazine.

In their unique, moody preview cuts below, TOMORROW x TOGETHER play odd games in mismatched, retro fashion pieces, creating an old-fashioned, vintage scene. During the group's interview, TXT's Yeonjun said, "When I was in my third year of middle school, I was learning dance at an academy and had a chance to participate in the 'Melon Music Awards' as a backup dancer. At the time, I thought, 'One day, I'll also stand on this stage as the main act'."

Meanwhile, TOMORROW x TOGETHER's full pictorial and interview will be available in the 2020 spring edition of 'Dazed'!

