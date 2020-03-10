Lee Da Hee to return as host of 'Road To Kingdom', premiering this April

On March 11, actress Lee Da Hee's label Huayi Brothers confirmed, "Lee Da Hee will be taking on the main MC role of 'Road To Kingdom', the boy group version of 'Queendom'."

Previously during Mnet's 'Queendom', actress Lee Da Hee garnered love from viewers not only for her elegant visuals, but also for her friendly attitude.

Mnet's upcoming boy group survival series 'Road To Kingdom' is expected to premiere in late April.





[UPDATE] Mnet has also stated since the above reports, "MCs Lee Da Hee and Jang Sung Kyu will be working together once again for 'Road To Kingdom'."

