Taeyeon models off some of her old school uniforms for fans while visiting family home

Taeyeon surprised fans with an impromptu fashion show on social media!



On March 23 KST, the idol took to her personal Instagram account to share a series of Instagram stories from her family home in Jeonju.





"Because I've come home, I have to try on my school uniforms," she wrote playfully in one image before showing fans a series of shots of her wearing her different school uniforms in her old bedroom. One style of uniform is a light blue with gold buttons and a cascading white collar, while the other has a fitted blazer with a plaid vest and matching tie.



The images of Taeyeon in her uniform soon made their way through many Korean social media platforms, with netizens leaving comments like, "She's really a fairy," "I thought she was modeling for a uniform company," and "Her uniforms still fit her?".



Meanwhile, Taeyeon is currently taking a break following the passing of her father earlier this month. The release date of her upcoming single "Happy" has been delayed for this reason.

Check out the images of Taeyeon in her uniforms below!

