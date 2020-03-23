14

Posted by danisurst

Kang Daniel voted star with the 'sweetest voice' in White Day-themed idol poll

Kang Daniel was recently voted the 'Star with the Sweetest Voice' in a recent poll.


Idol ranking website MY1PICK hosted a special poll commemorating White Day from March 9 - 22, asking K-pop fans to tell them which celebrity's voice was as sweet as White Day candy.


Kang Daniel came in first with 26,120 votes, while BLACKPINK's Rose came in second with 9,526 votes, and BTS's Jin came in third with 9,252 votes. The top 10 continued with NU'EST's JR, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, NU'EST's Baekho, BTS's J-Hope, NU'EST's Aron, Ren, and Minhyun.

Meanwhile, Kang Daniel is currently preparing to make a solo comeback this week with his new album 'Cyan.'

efem2,104 pts 42 minutes ago
42 minutes ago

I agree with the voters that voice is as sweet as candy, for example listen to the highlight medley for his album which will be released tomorrow!


nunyabsnss868 pts 38 minutes ago
38 minutes ago

It's nice to see him getting so much love cause he's always getting so much hate for no reason at all. And he does have a very sweet and warm voice.

