Kang Daniel voted star with the 'sweetest voice' in White Day-themed idol poll

Kang Daniel was recently voted the 'Star with the Sweetest Voice' in a recent poll.





Idol ranking website MY1PICK hosted a special poll commemorating White Day from March 9 - 22, asking K-pop fans to tell them which celebrity's voice was as sweet as White Day candy.





Kang Daniel came in first with 26,120 votes, while BLACKPINK's Rose came in second with 9,526 votes, and BTS's Jin came in third with 9,252 votes. The top 10 continued with NU'EST's JR, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, NU'EST's Baekho, BTS's J-Hope, NU'EST's Aron, Ren, and Minhyun.



Meanwhile, Kang Daniel is currently preparing to make a solo comeback this week with his new album 'Cyan.'