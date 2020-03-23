VICTON talk about becoming a full group for the first time in over a year

VICTON posed for a photoshoot with 'Singles'.

VICTON came back with "Howling" for the first time as a full group in over a year. On their comeback, Seungwoo said, "We came back as a full group for the first time in a while, so I really want to enjoy this and be healthy. I hope this is an album we can remember."

The members also talked about their friendship. Hanse said, "It's a friendship like bibimbap. Bibimbap tastes good when all the ingredients are mixed well. We shine the best when we're all together." Sejun added, "We're so precious to one another. I often think that I can't meet a team like this even if I die."

