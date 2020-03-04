Here are the winners of the 'Korean Hiphop Awards 2020'!

5

On March 5, many of the hottest musicians in the Korean hip-hop scene gathered together for the 'Korean Hiphop Awards 2020' hosted by Nuksal, The Quiett, and Giriboy!

The event was held privately as a precautionary measure for the ongoing Coronavirus threat. The 'Korean Hiphop Awards 2020' celebrated a total of 11 award-winners on this day, with the ceremony being online via YouTube. 

Here's the full list of this year's winners, below!

Artist of the Year > Yumdda

Rookie Artist of the Year > Ash Island

Hip-Hop Album of the Year > CJamm's 'Keung'

Hip-Hop Song of the Year > Changmo's "Meteor"
R&B Album of the Year > Crush's 'From Midnight To Sunrise'



R&B Song of the Year > DEAN's "Howlin'404"
Underated Album of the Year > OLNL's 'Cyber Lover'

Producer of the Year > Giriboy

Collaboration of the Year > Yumdda, Deepflow, PALOALTO, The Quiett, Simon Dominic's "Imma'Do" (Feat. Woo Won Jae, Kim Hyo Eun, Nuksal, Huckleberry P)

MV of the Year > Balming Tiger's "Armadillo"

Label/Crew of the Year > Ambition Musik




You can watch the full recap of the 'Korean Hiphop Awards 2020' below! Congratulations to all the winners. 

