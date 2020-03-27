22

38

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 days ago

Seoul Court sentences Choi Jonghun to 2 years of probation for spread of illegal hidden camera footage

AKP STAFF

On March 27, Seoul's Central District Court reached a verdict in former F.T. Island member Choi Jonghun's 1st trial for charges of spreading illegal hidden camera footage via mobile messaging, as well as attempting bribery on a police officer. 

During the court's first hearing back on March 18, prosecution demanded a sentence of 1.5 years in prison for Jonghun's charges. However, on this day, the court stated, "He has mostly admitted to his charges and is reflecting on his actions, and he has no previous criminal record in this area," and ultimately sentenced the former singer to a probation period of 2 years. In this sentence, if Jonghun commits the same crime during this 2-year probation period, then he must face 1 year in prison. In addition, the court ordered the singer approximately 80 hours of mandatory sexual crime courses, plus a 5-year restriction from being employed in fields dealing with children and youths. 

Meanwhile, Choi Jonghun was previously sentenced to 5 years in prison for charges of group sexual assault. He has since appealed the court decision, with the appeal trial currently in progress. 

  1. Jonghun
25 10,143 Share 37% Upvoted

12

Kkkpopvvv3,957 pts 2 days ago 2
2 days ago

South Korea country for sexual predators.

Share

2 more replies

9

heretic1479 pts 2 days ago 0
2 days ago

get him atleast 10 years in prison since his crimes are proven.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

[PANN] Idols' Predebut-Debut-Current Visuals
5 hours ago   94   19,896
Jeon So Mi
Jeon So Mi opens up official Facebook page
1 hour ago   0   1,206
[PANN] Idols' Predebut-Debut-Current Visuals
5 hours ago   94   19,896

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND