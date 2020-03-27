Seoul Court sentences Choi Jonghun to 2 years of probation for spread of illegal hidden camera footage

On March 27, Seoul's Central District Court reached a verdict in former F.T. Island member Choi Jonghun's 1st trial for charges of spreading illegal hidden camera footage via mobile messaging, as well as attempting bribery on a police officer.

During the court's first hearing back on March 18, prosecution demanded a sentence of 1.5 years in prison for Jonghun's charges. However, on this day, the court stated, "He has mostly admitted to his charges and is reflecting on his actions, and he has no previous criminal record in this area," and ultimately sentenced the former singer to a probation period of 2 years. In this sentence, if Jonghun commits the same crime during this 2-year probation period, then he must face 1 year in prison. In addition, the court ordered the singer approximately 80 hours of mandatory sexual crime courses, plus a 5-year restriction from being employed in fields dealing with children and youths.

Meanwhile, Choi Jonghun was previously sentenced to 5 years in prison for charges of group sexual assault. He has since appealed the court decision, with the appeal trial currently in progress.

