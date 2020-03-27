168

Netizens react to claims that ITZY's Yeji is JBJ95 Kim Sang Kyun's 'long lost sister'

Is ITZY's Yeji actually JBJ95 member Kim Sang Kyun's long lost younger sister?

The question was recently posed via an online community with photos like these below, and netizens have responded with various reactions!

Some commented, "Goosebumps kekekeke. They really do look alike!", "They literally have the same eye shape", "They look alike and I like them both~", "Kekekeke, yeah you gotta admit they do resemble each other. This is cute", "They do look alike! It's not like this is anything bad, Kim Sang Kyun is known for being handsome", "Heol they have similar eyes and lip shapes", and more. 

Others reacted with comments like, "Yeji looks more like Stray Kids's Hyunjin though", "Kim Sang Kyun looks like Lee Yi Kyung's long lost brother kekekeke", "Nah I don't really see it", "There's some other rapper that Yeji looks like", etc. 

Do you see the resemblance? 

rrodriguez0309174 pts 2 days ago 0
2 days ago

Yeji looks like Hyunjin from stray kids tho!!

Jordy_Hope109 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

They really do look alike!! 🥺 And I looked up pictures of Hyun Jin and am I the only one who thinks they don't look alike at all?? 😅

